Published 2:47 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Robert Howard Whitehead, 42, of Roan Mountain, passed away Sunday, May 18, 2025, at his residence. He was born Oct. 5, 1982, in Banner Elk, North Carolina. He was a graduate of Cloudland High School. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lula Harrison. He was an arborist. He loved working on vehicles.

Survivors include his father, Richard Whitehead; two sisters, Tonya Cordell and Melissa Millsaps Gardner; his nephews, Tyler Houser and Jax Gardner; three nieces, Ashley Houser, Skyrian Chapman and Zoe Gardner.

A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Markland Cemetery, Roan Mountain. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Condolences may be sent to the family at our website, www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Whitehead family.