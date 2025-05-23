Modern Woodmen fundraiser aids hurricane victims through Light Source Outreach Published 11:18 am Friday, May 23, 2025

Members of Modern Woodmen of America in Elizabethton recently helped raise $2,500 for Light Source Community Outreach during a special fundraising event held April 26.

The event, which featured food and carnival-style activities, was part of Modern Woodmen’s Matching Fund Program. Funds raised will go toward supporting victims of Hurricane Helene.

The Matching Fund Program allows Modern Woodmen members across the country to support local causes, individuals or organizations in need. Each year, the program contributes more than $10 million to community efforts nationwide.

“The community truly came together to support a local need,” said Donna Bare, a local Modern Woodmen leader. “That support is what it’s all about.”

The fundraiser was coordinated by local members of Modern Woodmen, a fraternal financial services organization. Through local chapters and youth service clubs, members participate in volunteer projects, social events and educational activities aimed at meeting local needs.

For more information or to get involved, contact Donna Bare at 423-302-8188.

Founded in 1883, Modern Woodmen of America supports members, families and communities with a combination of financial services and fraternal programs. Learn more at www.modernwoodmen.org.

