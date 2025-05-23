Legion Street Pool, splash pads set to open this weekend Published 10:05 am Friday, May 23, 2025

The official start of summer may be a month away, but the fun starts this weekend — it is time to splash. all. out!

The Rotary Park Splash Pad and the Kenneth “Herb” Greenlee Splash Pad at Carver Park officially open to the public this Saturday, May 24, and stay open through Sunday, Aug. 31, while Legion Street Pool officially opens on Sunday. On Saturday, the splash pads will open at 10 a.m., and the pool will open Sunday at 1 p.m.

Legion Street Pool, 111 Legion St., is Johnson City’s only public outdoor pool. The 50-meter facility features a diving well and diving board and is open to all ages. Admission is $4 for individuals 13 and older and $3 for children 12 and younger. Children 3 and younger are free. Children 12 or younger must be accompanied by someone 16 or older at all times.

Starting next week, the pool will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m. Pool hours will shift to weekends only Aug. 2–31.

The Rotary Park Splash Pad, 1001 N. Broadway St., and the Kenneth “Herb” Greenlee Splash Pad, 322 W. Watauga Ave., will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The splash pads are free and open to the public.