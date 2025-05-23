Johnson City man dies in single-vehicle crash on North Roan Street Published 11:51 am Friday, May 23, 2025

JOHNSON CITY — A Johnson City man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening at the intersection of North Roan Street and Spurgeon Island Road, according to the Johnson City Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene just after 5 p.m. and found a red GMC Sierra pickup truck that had left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

The driver and sole occupant, Michael L. Myers, 59, of Johnson City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Johnson City Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Team.