Honoring our staff: ETSU presents 2025 Distinguished Staff Awards Published 12:54 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The East Tennessee State University Staff Senate honored eight individuals in the 2025 Distinguished Staff Awards presentation.

Outstanding staff are nominated by their peers for these awards, which include a $2,000 check provided by the ETSU Foundation and an engraved recognition memento from the Staff Senate.

Awards are presented to staff members whose performance of assigned tasks deserves recognition and inspires other employees, who have a positive attitude in working with others and a commitment to the university community, and who exercise extraordinary courage.

The 2025 winners, recognized during the annual Staff Celebration on May 21, were:

Morgan Kidd

Morgan Kidd was recognized for excelling at both big and small tasks, producing high-quality, timely work. Kidd, assistant director of the Applied Social Research Laboratory in the Department of Sociology and Anthropology, facilitates workshops, participates in ETSU’s Institutional Review Board, mentors students in research methods, has taught courses as an adjunct faculty member, helped research teams get work back on track after Hurricane Helene, and more.

Kidd’s “attention to detail and project management skills are unmatched, yet she also has a remarkable ability to integrate these more fine-tuned needs into the ‘big picture.’ She has a joyful spirit that translates into a wonderfully positive working environment,” one nominator wrote. “Morgan approaches every task with patience, expertise and an unwavering commitment to helping others. Whether she’s guiding someone through Qualtrics programming, assisting with incentive purchases, supporting research design or navigating complex administrative processes, she does it all thoroughly, efficiently and with kindness,” wrote another.

Dr. Melody Blevins

Dr. Melody Blevins of the Department of Educational Foundations and Special Education is recognized as “a passionate advocate for inclusive education and person-centered support,” her nomination states. Blevins is associate director of Access ETSU, which offers supplemental supports to young adults with an intellectual disability as they enhance their academic, career development and social skills alongside their peers at ETSU.

“Melody demonstrates the core values of Access ETSU through her dedication to people, … to relationships, … to excellence, … to efficiency, … and to commitment,” her nominator wrote. “What also sets Melody apart is her continuous reflection on practice and her pursuit of professional growth to ensure she remains effective and responsive in her role. Her growth mindset and dedication to high-quality services ensure that Access ETSU is not only meeting but exceeding expectations.”

Chuck Patton

Chuck Patton, an executive aide in the Department of Environmental Health, is recognized for exemplifying servant leadership in efforts that go beyond his job description. Patton is co-director of Bucky’s Food Pantry at ETSU, which provides food, clothing, hygiene items and more to members of the university community in need. In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, the food pantry was a central drop-off point for donations. Patton, with the help of ETSU students, faculty and staff, coordinated two large deliveries of food, water, clothing and hygiene items to communities in urgent need. The retired U.S. Marine Corps master sergeant served on ETSU’s Veterans Affairs Standing Committee for several years and was instrumental in organizing a Veterans Day ceremony, which is now an annual event.

“Whether addressing food insecurity, supporting veterans or advancing campus-wide equity efforts, Chuck consistently demonstrates integrity, empathy and an unrelenting drive to serve,” his nominator wrote. “His ability to quietly lead and create meaningful change has transformed student experiences and strengthened the university’s connection to the wider region.”

John P. Lane

John P. Lane, a multimedia technician in Information Technology, is recognized for consistently demonstrating outstanding professionalism, support, trustworthiness and knowledgeability. His nominator praised his direction, dedication and expertise as the primary engineer responsible for livestreaming the meetings of ETSU’s Board of Trustees and its committees, as well as his work in classrooms and other areas throughout campus.

Lane’s “exceptional qualities extend beyond his technical skills,” his nominator wrote. “He is approachable, always willing to lend a helping hand and quick to address any questions or concerns. His positive attitude and dedication to his work make him a valuable member of our university community.”

Casey Gwyn

Casey Gwyn, a carpenter in Plant Maintenance and Repairs, is praised for his high standards of craftsmanship, service and dedication to the ETSU community.

Gwyn’s “meticulous attention to detail and commitment to excellence are evident in every project he undertakes,” his nominator wrote. “Beyond his technical skills, Casey is known for his collaborative spirit and positive attitude. He readily assists colleagues, mentors new employees and communicates effectively with faculty and students to ensure that projects meet their needs and expectations. Casey’s contributions have significantly enhanced the campus environment, creating functional and aesthetically pleasing spaces that support the university’s mission.”

Janice Kendrick

Janice Kendrick of Custodial Services is praised not only for her work as a custodian but also for her care for others. Her nominator notes that Kendrick recently took on additional responsibility after transferring to a new building and is training a new coworker.

“On top of this, she is always assisting her coworkers by giving them rides to and from work and bringing them food – just kind things that she is not required to do in any way,” her nominator wrote. Others added: “Janice is a great worker who has exemplified leadership and brings a sense of duty, honor and care to her job,” and “I love her smile, I love her energy. She’s always on time, always on point and willing to help others.”

Jayson Hall

Jayson Hall of Custodial Services is recognized for working tirelessly to keep one of the largest buildings on campus clean and for taking pride in his work.

“But Jayson’s contributions go well beyond his job duties,” his nominator wrote. “He takes an active interest in students, helping them along, being friendly. Students know they can go to him because he’s a safe and kind person to trust. He exudes kindness and leaves smiles wherever he goes. Jayson is the heart of this building and a hero of the students and is just a delight for staff here. You can feel that this is more than just a job to him – this is a passion and a purpose.”

Career Award: Jeri Paddock

The Career Award was presented to Jeri Paddock, a manager in University Libraries. For over 25 years, Paddock has overseen the Ask Us Desk at the Sherrod Library, where she and her staff are responsible for checking items in and out and are often the first point of contact for students. She ensures the library is open and accessible not only during daytime hours but on nights and weekends, as well. Paddock was praised for her ability to manage large-scale projects and for her mentorship of students. “Jeri genuinely cares about the people who work for her, and she strives to make those around her better,” her nominator wrote. “She has made a difference in my life and the lives of a lot of students through the years.”