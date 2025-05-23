Gov. Lee pays tribute to fallen service members during Memorial Day ceremony Published 11:15 am Friday, May 23, 2025

Thursday, during the annual State of Tennessee Memorial Day service, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Tennessee Department of Veterans Services Commissioner Tommy Baker and Tennessee Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Warner A. Ross II paid tribute to two service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving our nation in the line of duty.

They included Lance Cpl. Jeffrey A. Bishop and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen R. Dwyer Jr.

United States Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jeffrey A. Bishop, from Dickson, Tenn., was born the youngest of six children to Birdie and the late Gray Bishop in Dickson, Tenn. He graduated from Dickson County High School in 2002 and, soon after, joined the Marine Corps through the Delayed Entry Program later that year. He went on active duty in 2003 and was deployed to Afghanistan right after graduating from United States Marine Corps Recruit Training Parris Island, School of Infantry and Basic Machine Gunner’s Course. He was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, Weapons Company at Camp Lejeune, N.C.

Trained as a machine gunner, Lance Cpl. Bishop proved his dedication and skill very quickly in service. He was promoted to the rank of lance corporal in July 2006.

In November 2006, he married his sweetheart, Emma, at the Walnut Street Church of Christ in Dickson, Tenn.

Lance Cpl. Bishop, while assigned to 36 Scout Sniper Platoon, embarked on his third tour in the region in 2007. Tragically, during combat operations on April 20, 2007, he lost his life at the age of 23. He was buried at Sherwood Cemetery in Dickson, Tenn.

Lance Cpl. Bishop’s life was marked by his protective nature, loyalty to his family and commitment to his country. His memory lives on in the hearts of those who knew him and those who served alongside him.

United States Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen R. Dwyer Jr., from Clarksville, Tenn., was born on Sept. 13, 1985. He graduated from West Point in 2009 with a Bachelor of Science in leadership and management. He served as a commissioned officer in the field artillery for six years, holding various positions. Before transitioning to a warrant officer role, he was the athletics operations officer at West Point. He then attended flight school and was reappointed as a warrant officer.

CW3 Dwyer graduated as a UH-72A/UH-60M Black Hawk pilot in 2018 and served with Charlie Company, 5th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Regiment at Fort Campbell, Ky., from 2018 to 2021. He held key roles as UH-60M pilot-in-command, mission planner and instructor pilot. In 2022, he received a favorable recommendation to join the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), and in 2023, he completed the Officer Combat Skills course. He served as an MH-60M Direct Action Penetrator (DAP) pilot in Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 160th SOAR (Airborne), also as a mission planner. CW3 Dwyer deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan and various locations worldwide for national security objectives.

CW3 Dwyer’s military education encompasses a wide range of courses, including the Basic Officer Leader Course, the Field Artillery Officer Basic Course, Ranger School, Warrant Officer Orientation, the UH-72A Aviator Qualification Course, the Aviation Warrant Officer Basic Course, the Aviation Tactical Operations Officer Course, Officer Combat Skills, Combatives Level 1, the MH-60M Basic Mission Course, the SERE Course and the UH-60 Instructor Pilot Course.

CW3 Dwyer was a highly decorated Army aviator, having received numerous awards, including the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Medal, the Army Commendation Medal and the Army Achievement Medal, among others. He tragically passed away on Nov. 10, 2023, when his MH-60M Black Hawk crashed during a training mission. He is survived by his wife, Allie; their three sons, Landon, Duke and Brody; his parents, Stephen Sr. and Gail; his brothers, Chris and Tim; and his sister, Maria.

Quotes from Tennessee leaders:

“Today and every day, we honor the service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice while defending the freedoms we hold dear,” said Gov. Lee. “We owe a debt of gratitude to the brave men and women who have served in the line of duty since America’s founding, and we’re proud to reflect on their service to our state and nation.”

“May we never forget their courage, devotion and willingness to faithfully serve our country, to pay the ultimate price in preserving our freedoms,” said Commissioner Baker. “We pray for everlasting comfort to their families as we mourn their loss. We honor their sacrifice. We will never forget!”

“Memorial Day is one of our most revered days of honor, where we thank those who sacrificed their lives for us,” said Maj. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s adjutant general. “We should never forget what they fought for, sacrificed for and died for. There is no amount of honor we can bestow that would ever thank them for all they have given.”