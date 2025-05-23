Fish and Chicken Feast June 7 at Boozy Creek Published 9:01 am Friday, May 23, 2025

Boozy Creek Community Center, 1989 Shelleys Road, will host a community fish and chicken meal beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 7.

Live music will follow from 5 to 6:30 p.m., featuring performances by Eric McMurray, J.C. Radford and Guitar Floyd.

Cathy Baker will give away a variety of door prizes at 4:45 p.m.

The center invites the community to gather for food, music and fellowship, continuing its mission to bring people together for good times and local entertainment.

Tickets remain available for a chance to win a Henry .45/70 rifle, with proceeds benefiting the center’s building fund.

Organizers also remind the public that the center is available for rentals for special occasions. For more information, contact Gary or Cathy Baker at (276) 466-0026.

Additional updates can be found on the Boozy Creek Community Center Facebook page.

For more information, call (423) 323-5266.