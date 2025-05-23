Elizabethton Senior Center weekly activities schedule Published 10:10 am Friday, May 23, 2025

The Elizabethton Senior Center, located at 428 East G St., has announced its schedule of activities for the week of Monday, May 25, through Friday, May 30.

The center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. The billiard and fitness rooms are available, and no appointments are necessary.

Monday: Memorial Day – Senior Center closed – no meals served

Tuesday

Lunch – Meatloaf, 11 a.m.

Line dancing, 12 p.m. – Instructor Sharon Pilk – $3

Wednesday:

Just Keep Movin’, 9 a.m. – Cardio, toning, strength building – group led

Dental Bingo – Resources and prizes on dental services for seniors, 10 a.m. – Hosted by Smile 65+

Lunch – Chicken Philly with peppers, 11 a.m.

Chair yoga, 12:15 p.m. – Yoga Farm instructor Shirley Gomillian – $3

Gentle Flow yoga, 1:30 p.m. – Yoga Farm instructor Cindy Brugnoletti – $3

Thursday:

Body-Brain-Boost, 10 a.m. – Mix of heart, body and brain exercises

Lunch – Sliced ham, 11 a.m.

Fundraising Committee meeting, 12:30 p.m. – Donuts and coffee

Friday:

Just Keep Movin’, 9 a.m. – Cardio, toning, strength building – group led

Therapeutic art with Nash – free – supplies included, 10 a.m.

Lunch – Chicken spaghetti, 11 a.m.

Volunteer and Membership Opportunities

Want to volunteer in the community? Call 423-543-4255 and ask about becoming a driver for home-delivered meals.

Interested in becoming a member of the Elizabethton Senior Center? We provide services and programming to adults age 55 and older in the Carter County community. Learn more at www.elizabethtonseniorcenter.org.

Additional Services

The Elizabethton Senior Center is a proud member of the Elizabethton SALT Council (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together). Ask us about these services available to you:

Elder Check: For those who would like to have a telephone call or visit each week from a county deputy to check on your well-being.

Reflective street signs: Available for your home at a discounted price of $5.

Yellow Dot Program: Yellow Dot signs for your car provide necessary emergency information.

Upcoming Trips

July 2025: New Hampshire and the White Mountains – 9 days and 8 nights

Saturday, July 12, through Sunday, July 20 – $1,315

October 2025: Lancaster Show Trip and Dutch Country – 5 days and 4 nights

Monday, Oct. 6, through Friday, Oct. 10 – $780