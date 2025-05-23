EHS teacher wins NCCU grant to support health science students Published 10:36 am Friday, May 23, 2025

Lauren Meier, health science teacher at Elizabethton High School, is the latest Northeast Community Credit Union Helping Teachers Teach grant winner.

Meier applied for the grant to help cover some of the out-of-pocket costs for EHS’s health science students when they go to the National SkillsUSA Conference in Atlanta in late June. Seven EHS health science students will be competing in first aid/CPR, health occupations professional portfolio, health knowledge bowl and medical math.

“Attending this leadership conference provides students with a framework for developing essential skills for success in careers and life,” Meier said. “We hope to foster a more engaged and motivated learning environment by connecting our students to industry and helping them see the practical relevance of their education.”

Northeast Community Credit Union awards $300 every month to a classroom to be utilized for classroom needs, classroom activities and academic enrichment. Helping Teachers Teach is open to teachers within Carter, Johnson, Unicoi, Sullivan and Washington counties who are members of Northeast Community Credit Union. Area teachers may become members online or at any NCCU location and can download the grant application on the credit union’s website: www.BeMyCU.org.