City of Elizabethton announces schedule change for Memorial Day Published 1:03 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The City of Elizabethton offices will be closed Monday, May 26, 2025, in observance of Memorial Day.

Garbage collection for the week of May 26-30 will be as follows: Monday through Wednesday will be collected one day late, with Thursday and Friday collected on Friday.