Chancery, Circuit Courts and Realty Transfers
Published 11:37 am Friday, May 23, 2025
Chancery Court
Rebecca Dawn Patsel vs. Timothy Lee Patsel (divorce)
Lynn G. Holland, Gordon R. Holland (misc. civil)
Heather B. Williams vs. Joshua Lee Williams (divorce)
Circuit Court
Derrian N. Stratton vs. Leonard M. Stratton II (order of protection)
Realty Transfers
The following real estate transactions were recorded during the past week at the Carter County Register of Deeds office.
Betty J. Nidiffer to Sammie Dale Hunt et ux, Dist. 9, $515,000
Helen L. McNeal et al to Jeremy Edward McNeal et al, Dist. 11, quitclaim
Marty A. Miles Living Trust to Carter Morelock et al, Dist. 5, $225,000
Donna K. Jones to Denny Ray Garrison, Dist. 13, quitclaim
Carol Pace to Eleanor Dennison, Dist. 6, quitclaim
Aaron J. Bose to David Velez Gonzalez et al, Dist. 6, $415,000
Priscilla L. Poston to Carol Pace, Dist. 13, $275,000
Ted Weaver to Thomas J. Howell et ux, Dist. 10, $26,600
Darrell G. Reece et ux to Kelly Adkins, Dist. 16, $30,000
Trisha Buell to Jenna Marie Michels et al, Dist. 15, $275,000
Michael W. Sheets to Michael W. Sheets et al, Dist. 17, quitclaim
Royce F. Sutphin et ux et al to Dustin Graham et al, no district listed, $25,000
Shawn Galloway et ux to Aiden King, Dist. 14, $195,000
Bobbie June Fritts to Marissa G. Henry, Dist. 9, $275,000
Cody Tipton et ux to Sean Patrick White et al, Dist. 8, $476,000
Susan D. Rollins Revocable Living Trust to Brian R. Swartout and Jean M. Swartout, trustees, no district listed, $1,878
Wayne Sams et ux to Jared Arnold, Dist. 9, quitclaim
Three Arrows Development LLC to Todd Luban King, Dist. 6, quitclaim
Sheretta L. Coleman et al to Jennifer Jablin, Dist. 7, $290,000
Judy W. McKinney, personal rep., to Dustin Arnett, Dist. 14, personal rep. deed
Judy W. McKinney, personal rep., to Melissa A. Allen et al, Dist. 14, personal rep. deed
Jackie Lynn Guire to Jessie J. Delph et ux, Dist. 11, $8,000
Paul D. Campbell to Dennis Hernan Campbell, Dist. 1, quitclaim
Paul D. Campbell to Dennis Herman Campbell, Dist. 4, quitclaim
Paul D. Campbell and Dennis Herman Campbell to Dennis Herman Campbell, Dist. 4, quitclaim
Paull D. Campbell to Dennis Herman Campbell, Dist. 4, quitclaim
Steven J. Perkins to Troy W. Perkins et ux, Dist. 17, $120,000
Steven J. Perkins et al to Troy W. Perkins et ux, Dist. 17, quitclaim
Seven Jay Perkins and Troy Wayne Perkins to Steven J. Perkins et ux, Dist. 17, quitclaim
Andrew F. Piscano, trustee, et al to Christopher Covington et al, Dist. 5, $675,000
Diane C. Miller to Diane C. Miller et vir, Scott Davenport and Michael Stamey, Dist. 4, quitclaim
Management Properties LLC to GPM Southeast LLC, Dist. 2, $926,854
Judy Ann McKinney et al to Nicholaus Tyler Arnett, Dist. 14, quitclaim
Brandon Ray Ross et al to State of Tennessee, no district listed, no value listed
John Hall et al to State of Tennessee, no district listed (Gap Creek Road), no value listed
Lobo Property LLC to Eric Ingram et al, no district listed, $38,000
David Dylan White to Jesse M. White, trustee, Dist. 7, quitclaim
Edward S. Church to Barbara Sue Murdock, Dist. 3, deed of entireties
Ryan G. Nave et al to Ryan G. Nave et al, Dist. 9, quitclaim
Brandon Carpenter et al to Maliah L. Scalf et al, Dist. 14, $225,000
David Grant Houser et ux to Freddie Lee Eggleston III et ux, Dist. 10, $50,000
David Alan Olson et al to Jerry Ward et al, Dist. 7, $329,900
Judy Ann McKinney et al to Dustin Arnett, Dist. 14, quitclaim
Melissa M. Allen et al to Kiana A. Buck, Dist. 14, quitclaim
Ben Peeples to Ernest D. Campbell, Dist. 17, quitclaim
Lois G. Oiler to Lois G. Oiler et vir, Dist. 12, deed of entireties
Rosie V. Felts to Corey Logan Bowers, Dist. 9, quitclaim
Brittainy Wadmiller to Eric Hayes et al, Dist. 3, quitclaim
Benny F. Colbaugh to Benny F. Colbaugh et al, Dist. 8, quitclaim
Patricia Kaye Oliver, successor trustee, to Lanny Ross Peters, Dist. 7, $185,000