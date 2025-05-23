Chancery, Circuit Courts and Realty Transfers Published 11:37 am Friday, May 23, 2025

Chancery Court

Rebecca Dawn Patsel vs. Timothy Lee Patsel (divorce)

Lynn G. Holland, Gordon R. Holland (misc. civil)

Heather B. Williams vs. Joshua Lee Williams (divorce)

Circuit Court

Derrian N. Stratton vs. Leonard M. Stratton II (order of protection)

Realty Transfers

The following real estate transactions were recorded during the past week at the Carter County Register of Deeds office.

Betty J. Nidiffer to Sammie Dale Hunt et ux, Dist. 9, $515,000

Helen L. McNeal et al to Jeremy Edward McNeal et al, Dist. 11, quitclaim

Marty A. Miles Living Trust to Carter Morelock et al, Dist. 5, $225,000

Donna K. Jones to Denny Ray Garrison, Dist. 13, quitclaim

Carol Pace to Eleanor Dennison, Dist. 6, quitclaim

Aaron J. Bose to David Velez Gonzalez et al, Dist. 6, $415,000

Priscilla L. Poston to Carol Pace, Dist. 13, $275,000

Ted Weaver to Thomas J. Howell et ux, Dist. 10, $26,600

Darrell G. Reece et ux to Kelly Adkins, Dist. 16, $30,000

Trisha Buell to Jenna Marie Michels et al, Dist. 15, $275,000

Michael W. Sheets to Michael W. Sheets et al, Dist. 17, quitclaim

Royce F. Sutphin et ux et al to Dustin Graham et al, no district listed, $25,000

Shawn Galloway et ux to Aiden King, Dist. 14, $195,000

Bobbie June Fritts to Marissa G. Henry, Dist. 9, $275,000

Cody Tipton et ux to Sean Patrick White et al, Dist. 8, $476,000

Susan D. Rollins Revocable Living Trust to Brian R. Swartout and Jean M. Swartout, trustees, no district listed, $1,878

Wayne Sams et ux to Jared Arnold, Dist. 9, quitclaim

Three Arrows Development LLC to Todd Luban King, Dist. 6, quitclaim

Sheretta L. Coleman et al to Jennifer Jablin, Dist. 7, $290,000

Judy W. McKinney, personal rep., to Dustin Arnett, Dist. 14, personal rep. deed

Judy W. McKinney, personal rep., to Melissa A. Allen et al, Dist. 14, personal rep. deed

Jackie Lynn Guire to Jessie J. Delph et ux, Dist. 11, $8,000

Paul D. Campbell to Dennis Hernan Campbell, Dist. 1, quitclaim

Paul D. Campbell to Dennis Herman Campbell, Dist. 4, quitclaim

Paul D. Campbell and Dennis Herman Campbell to Dennis Herman Campbell, Dist. 4, quitclaim

Paull D. Campbell to Dennis Herman Campbell, Dist. 4, quitclaim

Steven J. Perkins to Troy W. Perkins et ux, Dist. 17, $120,000

Steven J. Perkins et al to Troy W. Perkins et ux, Dist. 17, quitclaim

Seven Jay Perkins and Troy Wayne Perkins to Steven J. Perkins et ux, Dist. 17, quitclaim

Andrew F. Piscano, trustee, et al to Christopher Covington et al, Dist. 5, $675,000

Diane C. Miller to Diane C. Miller et vir, Scott Davenport and Michael Stamey, Dist. 4, quitclaim

Management Properties LLC to GPM Southeast LLC, Dist. 2, $926,854

Judy Ann McKinney et al to Nicholaus Tyler Arnett, Dist. 14, quitclaim

Brandon Ray Ross et al to State of Tennessee, no district listed, no value listed

John Hall et al to State of Tennessee, no district listed (Gap Creek Road), no value listed

Lobo Property LLC to Eric Ingram et al, no district listed, $38,000

David Dylan White to Jesse M. White, trustee, Dist. 7, quitclaim

Edward S. Church to Barbara Sue Murdock, Dist. 3, deed of entireties

Ryan G. Nave et al to Ryan G. Nave et al, Dist. 9, quitclaim

Brandon Carpenter et al to Maliah L. Scalf et al, Dist. 14, $225,000

David Grant Houser et ux to Freddie Lee Eggleston III et ux, Dist. 10, $50,000

David Alan Olson et al to Jerry Ward et al, Dist. 7, $329,900

Judy Ann McKinney et al to Dustin Arnett, Dist. 14, quitclaim

Melissa M. Allen et al to Kiana A. Buck, Dist. 14, quitclaim

Ben Peeples to Ernest D. Campbell, Dist. 17, quitclaim

Lois G. Oiler to Lois G. Oiler et vir, Dist. 12, deed of entireties

Rosie V. Felts to Corey Logan Bowers, Dist. 9, quitclaim

Brittainy Wadmiller to Eric Hayes et al, Dist. 3, quitclaim

Benny F. Colbaugh to Benny F. Colbaugh et al, Dist. 8, quitclaim

Patricia Kaye Oliver, successor trustee, to Lanny Ross Peters, Dist. 7, $185,000