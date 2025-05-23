Celebrating 25 years of the Gray Fossil Site Published 11:48 am Friday, May 23, 2025

Twenty-five years ago, a road construction project near Gray resulted in the discovery of ancient bones.

These bones ended up being the first of thousands uncovered at what would soon become one of the most important paleontological sites in eastern North America, the Gray Fossil Site.

On Saturday, May 31, East Tennessee State University will kick off the 25th anniversary of the site’s discovery with a public celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gray Fossil Site & Museum. The event includes hands-on science activities, behind-the-scenes tours and a special talk at 1 p.m. about the site’s remarkable history and importance.

“Twenty-five years in, we’re still just scratching the surface of the site,” said researchers at the Gray Fossil Site & Museum. “New finds occur regularly at Gray — discoveries that continue to reshape how we understand prehistoric life through time.”

Among the latest discoveries: a giant flying squirrel, about the size of a house cat, whose presence emphasizes the fact that a dense forest ecosystem surrounded the site during its formation. A recent PBS Eons episode also spotlighted the importance of the fossil site, and one of its most iconic animals, a unique form of red panda.

The fossil site, preserved in what was once a sinkhole lake, dates back roughly five million years.

Besides flying squirrels and red pandas, the ancient forest supported a cast of plants and animals long gone from the Appalachians, including mastodons, tapirs, rhinos, wolverines, bone-crushing dogs, sabertooth cats, short-faced bears, alligators, large tortoises and venomous lizards.

Visitors on May 31 can explore a range of new exhibits, visit educational tables about the site’s fossils, attend a presentation about the site and participate in guided behind-the-scenes tours (space is limited; sign-up required at the front desk; must be at least 10 years old). ETSU students, faculty and staff receive free admission with a valid ID.

The museum is operated by the Don Sundquist Center of Excellence in Paleontology at ETSU and remains open year-round for visitors, school groups and science enthusiasts of all ages.