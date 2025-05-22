Three local students make C-N Dean’s List

May 22, 2025

Three Carter County students made the Dean’s List at Carson-Newman University for the spring semester.

They included Elva El Helou and Jason Larimer of Elizabethton, and Caitlin Darling of Roan Mountain.

The university awards Dean’s List honors to students earning a grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.9 while taking 12 or more credit hours.

Carson-Newman University is located in Jefferson City, Tenn.

 

