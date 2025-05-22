John Hutchins: A multi-sport star earns Hall of Fame honors Published 2:35 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

1 of 4

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By C.Y. Peters

On May 31, John Hutchins will be inducted into the Carter County Sports Hall of Fame at Milligan University, a well-deserved honor for one of Elizabethton’s finest multi-sport athletes. Hutchins’ legacy in baseball, basketball and football spans from his days as a standout Cyclone to his impressive collegiate career at Milligan University.

Elizabethton High School: A dominant force

Hutchins made a name for himself at Elizabethton High School, excelling in baseball, basketball and football.

Cyclone baseball

A dominant presence on the mound and at the plate, Hutchins was a two-time All-Upper East Tennessee and All-Big 7 Conference selection. His junior year (1979) was particularly outstanding, as he won the Big 7 Conference batting title with a remarkable .444 average. He was also recognized with all-state honorable mention honors. His senior season (1980) further solidified his reputation, finishing with a stellar 7-1 pitching record.

Cyclone basketball

On the basketball court, Hutchins was a force to be reckoned with. During his senior season (1979-80), he was named to the Johnson City Press All-Big 7 and the Elizabethton Star All-Carter County teams. Averaging 13.9 points per game and leading the team with 11.7 rebounds per contest, he showcased his versatility and athleticism.

Cyclone football

A talented quarterback, Hutchins earned honorable mention All-Big 7 recognition during his senior year in 1979. Despite an early-season injury, he returned to share quarterback duties with Scott Rider, demonstrating his resilience and team-first mentality.

Milligan University: Excellence continues

Hutchins continued his athletic journey at Milligan University, making significant contributions to both the baseball and basketball programs.

Milligan baseball

As a pitcher, outfielder and first baseman, Hutchins quickly became a standout at the collegiate level. His sophomore season (1982) saw him post an impressive .372 batting average. In his junior year (1983), he elevated his game even further, batting .438 with five home runs and leading the team in pitching wins with six.

Milligan basketball

Although he didn’t play basketball during the 1983-84 season, Hutchins returned for his senior year (1984-85) and made an immediate impact. Averaging 10.5 points per game, he earned All-Volunteer State Athletic Conference honorable mention recognition, proving his ability to excel in multiple sports at the collegiate level.

A legacy cemented

Hutchins’ induction into the Carter County Sports Hall of Fame is a testament to his remarkable achievements and contributions to local athletics. His dedication, talent and leadership left a lasting mark on Elizabethton High School and Milligan University. As he takes his place among Carter County’s all-time greats, his story serves as an inspiration to future generations of athletes.

On May 31, family, friends and sports enthusiasts will gather at Milligan University to celebrate the career of John Hutchins, a true legend of Carter County sports.