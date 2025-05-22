ETSU earns $350K for ‘Encyclopedia of Appalachia’ Published 10:28 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

A transformative new chapter is underway for one of East Tennessee State University’s most celebrated scholarly works.

The Center of Excellence for Appalachian Studies and Services earned a $350,000 implementation grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to digitize and revise the “Encyclopedia of Appalachia.” It’s a landmark reference work first published in 2006.

This support builds on nearly $50,000 awarded to the center to initiate the project.

Produced in partnership with the University of Tennessee Press, the online edition will update and expand the encyclopedia’s original 2,000+ entries — an ambitious body of work that drew on contributions from more than 1,000 writers and filled nearly 2,000 pages.

“This is the only encyclopedia focused on Appalachia,” said Dr. Ron Roach, director of the center and lead general editor of the project. “The online version will allow people in every part of the world to access reliable content about this remarkable region for years to come. We are grateful to the NEH for its support of this important initiative.”

Roach is joined on the editorial team by fellow ETSU faculty and staff members: Dr. Jeremy Smith, director of the Archives of Appalachia; Dr. Rebecca Adkins Fletcher, assistant director of the center; and Dr. Ted Olson, professor of Appalachian Studies. The project also features a distinguished editorial and advisory board made up of leading scholars from across the region.

“The National Endowment for the Humanities is proud to support the institutions and individuals who deepen our understanding of the past through rigorous scholarly research, enrich public knowledge through educational programs, exhibitions and documentaries, and safeguard our nation’s cultural heritage for future generations,” said NEH Acting Chairman Michael McDonald.

The encyclopedia relaunch aligns with ETSU’s broader vision to serve as the flagship institution of Appalachia, leveraging the university’s academic expertise and cultural stewardship to foster regional pride and global understanding. And the center is celebrating an incredible 40 years during the 2024-25 academic year.

“Reviving the ‘Encyclopedia of Appalachia’ is not only about preserving the past — it is about amplifying the voices and complexity of this region for a new generation,” said Dr. Kimberly D. McCorkle, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “This project demonstrates the intellectual strength, creativity and regional leadership that define ETSU.”

Founded in 1984, ETSU’s Center of Excellence includes the Regional Resources Institute, the Archives of Appalachia, the Reece Museum and the Institute for Appalachian Music and Culture. The center also publishes “Appalachian Places,” a digital magazine highlighting stories and scholarship from across the region.

Part of the Department of Appalachian Studies, the center offers a range of academic and cultural programs, including graduate degrees in Appalachian studies and heritage interpretation and museum studies, the world-renowned Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music Studies program and a variety of undergraduate minors. Scholarships and online course options are available.