Church Briefs Published 10:19 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Roan Street Free Will

Roan Street Free Will Baptist Church will have special singing Sunday at the 11 a.m. service by Joel Crisp.

The Rev. Randy English will preach at the 6 p.m. service, and at the 7 p.m. service Wednesday, May 28.

Everyone is invited to attend.

First Christian

First Christian Church Elizabethton will have worship Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Bible study is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with classes for all ages.

Vacation Bible School will be held June 8-11 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. each day, with classes for children, age 3 through eighth grade. All children are invited to attend.

First Christian has a food pantry. Persons needing a food box are asked to call the church office at 542-5651 for an appointment.

First Christian is located at 513 Hattie Ave.

Riverview Baptist

No Name But His will sing Sunday at the 11 a.m. service at Riverview Baptist Church.

The church is located at 1419 Broad Street, and the Rev. Mark Grubb is pastor.

Everyone is invited.

Morgan Branch Free Will

Morgan Branch Free Will Baptist Church will have Vacation Bible School kickoff Monday, May 26, at 5 p.m.

The three-hour community event will feature a foam pit, slip-and-slide, inflatables, hot dogs, snow cones and more, and will be held at Erik Anderson Park in Roan Mountain.

All children in the community are invited.

Grace Baptist

Vacation Bible School will be held at Grace Baptist Church June 8-11 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. each day. The theme of the VBS is “Wonder Junction … Marvel at Jesus, Live for His Glory.”

Celebration High will be June 12 at 6 p.m.

There will be classes for children ages 5 through eighth grade.

Food will be served nightly for children and VBS volunteers.

Weston Cosey Toy Drive

The sixth annual Weston Cosey Memorial Toy Drive will be held Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m. at Valley Forge Elementary School.

The event is hosted by Weston Cosey Mascot Friends. It will be a fun-filled day of face painting, games, bounce house and Weston’s favorite Nerf wars — all free with a simple toy donation.

Food and refreshments will be provided by Harmony Free Will Baptist Church.

Deliverance Church of God

Deliverance Church of God, 401 First St., Hampton, will have an old-time tent revival beginning Sunday, May 25, and continuing through Friday, May 28.

There will be a guest speaker each night, except for Wednesday when there will be old-fashioned gospel singing.

Everyone is invited.

Night of Hope and Prayer

A Night of Hope and Prayer supporting Gene Renfro and Andy O’Neill will be held at Happy Valley High School May 31, beginning at 6 p.m.

Speakers will be Pastors Chuck Babb and Brandon Young. Music will be provided by T-Minus Glory.

Love offerings will be accepted.

Sinking Creek Baptist

Vacation Bible School will be held at Sinking Creek Baptist Church June 1-6, with classes each evening from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

There will be classes for children ages 2 through youth.

The theme of the Bible School is “Magnified: Psalms 34:3.”

The church is located at 2313 Elizabethton Highway.

The Rev. Chuck Babb is pastor.

East Side Free Will Baptist

East Side Free Will Baptist Church will have Vacation Bible School June 1-5 with classes from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each evening.

The theme of the Bible school is Wonder Junction. There will be classes for children, kindergarten through 12th grade. Van transportation is available by calling 543-342-0329.

The church is located at 704 Siam Road.

Southside Christian

Vacation Bible School will be held at Southside Christian Church May 30 through June 1 with classes each evening from 6 to 8:15 p.m.

There will be classes for children pre-K through fifth grade.

The church is located at 1610 Southside Road. All children are invited.