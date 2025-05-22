Carter County Democratic Women will meet May 27 at Dino’s Published 10:06 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

The Carter County Democratic Women’s Club will meet May 27 at Dino’s Restaurant on Elk Avenue. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.; however, members may come early, between 5 and 5:15 p.m., to eat.

Guest speaker will be Chad Barrett, current station manager at WETS, who will share about the radio station and its value to the community. He will also discuss changes the station may be facing under the current administration.

All members are urged to attend.