Watauga Genealogists will meet

Published 11:09 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

By Contributed Content

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Watauga Association of Genealogists will meet Tuesday, June 2, at 6:30 p.m. at the Johnson City Public Library and online via Zoom. The Zoom link can be found on the first page of the WAGS website at https://wagsnetn.org.

Guest speaker for the June meeting is Allen Jackson, retired Air Force veteran and historian of the Johnson City-Washington County Veterans Memorial Foundation. He is also a director and historian of the Jonesborough Genealogical Society.

Jackson will give a presentation on the military’s use of animals, especially dogs, during World War I, and a connection to one of the dogs with local World War I veteran Col. Le Roy Reaves.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The public is invited to join either in person or by Zoom.

You Might Like

Print Article