Watauga Genealogists will meet Published 11:09 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

The Watauga Association of Genealogists will meet Tuesday, June 2, at 6:30 p.m. at the Johnson City Public Library and online via Zoom. The Zoom link can be found on the first page of the WAGS website at https://wagsnetn.org.

Guest speaker for the June meeting is Allen Jackson, retired Air Force veteran and historian of the Johnson City-Washington County Veterans Memorial Foundation. He is also a director and historian of the Jonesborough Genealogical Society.

Jackson will give a presentation on the military’s use of animals, especially dogs, during World War I, and a connection to one of the dogs with local World War I veteran Col. Le Roy Reaves.

The public is invited to join either in person or by Zoom.