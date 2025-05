Unaka Elementary School announces fourth nine weeks honor roll Published 10:29 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Unaka Elementary School has released its honor roll for the fourth nine weeks grading period.

3rd Grade

All A’s – Charlotte Lipscomb, Emerald Oneill, David Pate

A and B – Aspen Davis, Dallas Estep, Emilee Fritz, Shaylee Story

4th Grade

All A’s – Brylee Collins, Caroline Crockett

A and B – Brayden Marlowe

5th Grade

All A’s – Emma Dugger, Kylah Shaver

A and B – Chloe Campbell, Natalie Davis, Hadley Dunavent, Eymerson Hobbs, Trenadee Johnson, Callie Pearce, Cameron Zorawski

6th Grade

All A’s – Tressa Grace Thomas, Derrick Wallace

A and B – Bella Caver, Briana Davis, Silas Doup, Andrew Jones, Gracie Walsh, Lukas Shaffer, Kaitlynn Sampson, Dylan Natusch

7th Grade

All A’s – Chloe Crockett, Noah Sams, Jackson Seekins, Faith White, Sophie Williams

A and B – Amira Arp, Corbin Jones, Bently Palmer, Danyella Shaver, Katelynn Whitaker

8th Grade

All A’s – Emily Bailey, Wyatt Blevins, Jacob Carrier, Kyleigh Huskins, Kiley Natusch, Parker Whitaker, Leeah Williams, Braxton Wright

A and B – Johnny Carver, Maddux Crosswhite, Addison Estep, Nathanael Halava, Rillan Marlowe, Lucas Oliver, Maddox Pickel, Kaylee Sampson, Jacob Shaffer