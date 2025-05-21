The human heart is capable of incredible evil Published 8:39 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: When I watch the unrest on college campuses, it makes me mad at first, and then it makes me sad because these kids (who are really young adults) are so misled. They may be highly educated, but they are outwardly foolish. They’ve been pumped with hatred by others, and their hatred is toxic. One reporter asked a couple of students why they were protesting, and they answered because of ethnic pride. But when asked to describe what caused it, they looked dumbfounded. It was obvious their viewpoints had just been passed down from generation to generation. Here they are attending some of the highest academic schools in our nation, and they look, act, and think foolishly. What does this say about the human race, and how can this continue? Will there ever be a breaking point to humanity’s love of hatred and violence? – U.R.

Dear U.R.: Terrible things happen in our world – the headlines every day indicate that this is the truth. Wars, conflicts, terrorist attacks, rebellion, injustice; the list goes on. Why? Because the human heart is capable of incredible evil.

We like to pretend this isn’t the case; we may even think that the more civilized or educated we are, the less likely we will be to do something evil. But that isn’t necessarily so. Even people who are decent and respectable on the surface may be harboring deep hatred and anger in their hearts. The problem is sin! It must be dealt with.

Only Jesus can cleanse us from the moral and spiritual filth we have allowed to accumulate in our hearts. When we go to Him, God not only forgives us of our sins, but He comes to live within us by His Holy Spirit. God’s promise is for all who turn in faith to Christ: “I will give you a new heart” (Ezekiel 36:26, NKJV).

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)