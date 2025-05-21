Mark Henry to be inducted into Carter County Sports Hall of Fame Published 2:38 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

By C.Y. Peters

Milligan University – Mark Henry, one of Hampton High School’s most accomplished multi-sport athletes, will be honored with induction into the Carter County Sports Hall of Fame at a ceremony held at Milligan University on Saturday, May 31. Henry’s legacy spans basketball, baseball and track and field, leaving an indelible mark on Hampton athletics.

A basketball standout

Henry’s impact on the hardwood was undeniable. A two-time All-Watauga Conference selection, he also earned All-East Tennessee and Upper East Tennessee honors. His exceptional scoring ability propelled him to honorable mention All-State recognition. Over his high school career, Henry amassed more than 1,800 points. As a senior during the 1988-89 season, he led the Watauga Conference in scoring, averaging an impressive 19.6 points per game.

Dominance on the diamond

Beyond the basketball court, Henry excelled on the baseball field as a pitcher and first baseman. A two-time All-Watauga Conference selection, he was also recognized as an honorable mention All-Northeast Tennessee player by the Kingsport Times-News. One of his most memorable performances came during his senior season when he pitched a 1-0 shutout victory over Unaka, showcasing his skill and composure under pressure.

Excelling in track and field

Henry’s versatility extended to track and field, where he captured the Watauga Conference high jump championship in 1989 after finishing as the runner-up in 1988. He also finished as the conference runner-up in the long jump in 1989 and was a two-time Region 1-A/AA qualifier, placing third in the high jump in 1988.

A lasting legacy

Mark Henry’s athletic achievements at Hampton High School set a standard of excellence that future generations aspire to reach. His dedication, leadership and competitive spirit have earned him a rightful place among Carter County’s finest athletes.

The Carter County Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Milligan University will celebrate Henry’s contributions to local sports history, ensuring that his legacy endures for years to come.