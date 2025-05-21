Lambert receives Hampton High Class of 1967 Scholarship

Published 4:33 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

By Staff Reports

Contributed Photo
The Hampton High School Class of 1967 awarded its annual scholarship to graduating senior Aidan Lambert on May 8.

Lambert, a member of the Class of 2025, received a $1,000 scholarship during a presentation at the school. The award was presented by Duane Forbes, representing the Class of ’67.

The scholarship is given each year to support a Hampton High senior in their pursuit of higher education.

