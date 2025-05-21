Jury finds Hitchcock brothers guilty Published 11:53 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Carter County jury found both Joshua and Jacob Hitchcock guilty of the murder of their father, William “Bill” Hitchcock. The jury returned their verdict mid-morning Wednesday.

The brothers were found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Jacob Hitchcock was also found guilty of tampering with evidence.

The two will be sentenced by Judge Stacy Street on Aug. 20.

Jacob Alexander Hitchcock, 31, and 25-year-old Joshua Elliott Hitchcock were charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of their father, 63-year-old William Hitchcock Jr., who was found dead April 1, 2023, in the driveway of his home. An autopsy determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound.

The two were arrested on May 8, 2023, and taken into custody after a Carter County grand jury indicted them for their father’s murder.

Closing arguments in the murder case concluded Monday. The two brothers were accused by prosecutors of plotting to kill their father after he planned to sell property that they would have inherited.

Testimony in the case ended Friday, after which both the prosecution and defense rested their case. Before the defense rested its case, Joshua Hitchcock chose to testify.

He testified that he did kill his father, but in self-defense. Assistant District Attorney Dennis Brooks said Joshua Hitchcock was seen on his motorcycle in surveillance footage going to his father’s residence located on the Watauga River. At the time, William Hitchcock was at a Johnson City bar. A very short time after William Hitchcock returned home, Joshua Hitchcock could be seen leaving his father’s driveway.

Brooks alleged that Jacob Hitchcock helped his brother, Joshua, by alerting him when their father left from across the river at Bible Baptist Church. Brooks told the jury that the brothers discussed in text messages ways to kill their father, including a drive-by shooting.

Joshua Hitchcock’s attorney, Jim Bowman, told the jury that his client did not have a good relationship with his father. He also said that Bill Hitchcock was “selfish and self-centered” and “presented himself as a tough guy who bragged about picking fights.” Joshua Hitchcock said his father used to grab him, push him to the ground and laugh.”

Joshua Hitchcock testified that he didn’t murder his father, but killed him in self-defense. He also testified that he did not conspire with his brother to kill his father.