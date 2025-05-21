How does God guide you in making hard decisions? Published 2:14 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Carey Kinsolving & Friends

“When my mom told me to clean my room, I asked God, and he said, ‘Yes!’ Then, I did it. I thank God,” says Christian, 8.

Christian, I’m so glad you didn’t hear “No.” If you had, I’m sure you would have heard something from your mama. You can be fairly certain that God will not override your mom’s orders to clean your room (Ephesians 6:1).

“Imagine Jesus sitting next to you, and there will be a huge difference in what you do,” says Tori, 11. “If that doesn’t work, imagine Jesus and your parents sitting next to you.”

And if that doesn’t work, imagine your mama sitting on you and your daddy waiting to tackle you if you try to run away.

“When my sister, Lori, gets me really mad, I just want to kick her really hard,” says Lisa, 10. “God guided me through it, and I brought it out on my big stuffed animal.”

Now I know why girls buy big stuffed animals. Watch out for girls with large collections, especially if some of the stuffed critters look a little ragged. Missing body parts on a cuddly teddy bear always signal danger!

“God already has everything under control,” says Laci, 11. “We don’t know what’s going to happen, but God does.”

This might not sound so comforting when you’re trying to figure out whom to marry, what job to take or which bill to pay. Sure, God has everything under control, but I don’t. He’s my rock of salvation when my world seems to spin off its axis.

“God helps us decide what to do all the time,” says Blake, 12. “He tells us through the Bible and gives us his word straight from his mouth onto paper.”

Perhaps Blake is alluding to the Apostle Paul’s declaration, “All Scripture is inspired by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, for training in righteousness” (2 Timothy 3:16). In the original Greek text of the New Testament, the word translated “inspired” literally means “God-breathed.”

If the president of the United States wrote you a letter, would you read it? The Bible contains 66 letters from God on many different subjects. Why should God take time to help us make a difficult decision if we haven’t studied the letters that contain answers to dilemmas we’re facing?

“Almost every time, I find something in the Bible that helps me make my decision,” says Austin, 12. “It is easy when I look in the right place.”

Many wish for an easy life, but choose a difficult one by looking for answers in the wrong places. They heap upon themselves a load of troubles that even the mythical Atlas couldn’t bear.

I love this next answer from Taylor, 8: “I pray and God helps me. I ask someone to help me decide. I ride my bike and think of God. I just sit back and think for a while. I lay in my bed and think about God.”

Taylor may not even know the word “meditate,” but it doesn’t matter. He’s meditating. The first Psalm promises a productive, stable life for all who meditate on God. The Psalm says blessed people don’t walk in the counsel of the ungodly, stand in the path of sinners or sit with scoffers. Instead, they meditate on God’s word day and night.

Think about this: Blessed people know where to look for answers to make tough decisions.

Memorize this truth: 2 Timothy 3:16 quoted above.

Ask this question: Where are you looking?

(Kids Talk About God is designed for families to study the Bible together. Research shows that parents who study the Bible with their children give their character, faith and spiritual life a powerful boost.)