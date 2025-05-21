Elizabethton to host Memorial Day ceremony honoring fallen service members Published 12:56 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Star Correspondent

Memorial Day will be solemnly observed across the nation on Monday, May 26, including in Elizabethton, where the community will gather to pay tribute to the men and women of Carter County who lost their lives in service to the United States Armed Forces.

The annual Memorial Day ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the Elizabethton-Carter County Veterans War Memorial. Organized by the Veterans Oversight Committee, the event serves as a local reflection of a national day of remembrance dedicated to honoring those who died in military service. Observed on the last Monday of May, Memorial Day is one of the nation’s oldest federal holidays, dating back to its first national observance on May 30, 1868, when it was known as Decoration Day.

The ceremony will begin with welcoming remarks by Bill Carter, chairman of the Veterans Oversight Committee, who will acknowledge the significance of the day and recognize those in attendance. The United States Navy National Defense Corps from Elizabethton High School will perform the presentation and changing of the flags, symbolizing the commitment and sacrifice of the nation’s military personnel. The Rev. Raymond Amos will deliver the invocation, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Mike Barnett.

Music will also play a role in the ceremony as Loretta Bowers performs the national anthem, honoring the country through song. Carter will then read the Memorial Day proclamation, followed by a solemn POW-MIA remembrance ceremony presented by Gregg Tester, honoring those who never returned home.

An audio presentation by Tom Hitchcock will feature Boy Scouts of America Troop 516 as they read the names of local soldiers killed in action. This act of remembrance is a tribute to Carter County’s 258 total combat deaths across multiple conflicts, including 49 from World War I, 155 from World War II, 20 from the Korean War, 30 from Vietnam, two from Desert Storm and one from Operation Enduring Freedom.

The ceremony will conclude with the playing of taps by David Batchelder, a poignant tradition marking the final farewell to the fallen.

Memorial Day also serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by military families and communities. Each year, volunteers place American flags at the graves of service members in national cemeteries, and loved ones gather to lay flowers and remember their relatives who died in the line of duty.

As Americans mark the unofficial start of summer, Memorial Day stands as a time for reflection, unity and gratitude. The Elizabethton ceremony offers an opportunity for residents to come together in remembrance, honoring both the history and the individuals who gave their lives for freedom.

The Veterans Oversight Committee, responsible for organizing the ceremony, includes members Michael Barnett, Bill Carter, Tom Hitchcock, Rick Walters and Barry Carrier. Their efforts ensure that the legacy of Carter County’s fallen heroes is remembered with dignity and reverence.