Published 11:17 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Christopher Jack Hughes, age 26, of Roan Mountain, entered into his eternal rest on May 19, 2025. He was born to Tim and Marcy Hughes on December 11, 1998. Christopher was very computer savvy and was working on getting his degree in information technology with a focus on CompTIA Security+ from WGU. He was a 2017 graduate of Cloudland High School.

Christopher enjoyed online gaming and spending time with his fur babies: Mochi, Little Cat, Lucy and Bean. He loved 4-wheeling and spending time with his cousin David when he came to visit.

Christopher was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Bobby Jack Hughes; maternal grandparents, Charlie and Jolene Webb; two uncles, David Hughes and Tony “Keebler” Hughes; and an aunt, Brenda Hughes. Left to honor and cherish his memory, along with his parents, are his grandmother, Ruby Matheson of Roan Mountain, plus several aunts, uncles and many cousins.

Visitation will be held at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Elizabethton on Thursday, May 22, 2025, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., with Pastor Randy English officiating and music by Gail English and Kimberly Holtsclaw. Interment will be held at 3 p.m. at the Knight Cemetery on Hampton Creek. Pallbearers will be chosen from among friends and family. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Hughes family.