TWRA rescues and releases three orphaned bear cubs Published 11:42 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

On the morning of May 18, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) responded to a report of a sow black bear that had been struck and killed by a vehicle along U.S. Highway 19E in Sullivan County. The response led to the successful rescue and release of three orphaned bear cubs into a remote area of the Cumberland Mountains.

TWRA received the initial call around 7 a.m. and had personnel en route within 30 minutes. By 8:30 a.m., officers were on the scene, but no cubs were immediately visible. Additional staff arrived with trapping equipment, and the deceased female bear was removed from the accident site. Three traps were then set in the area.

At approximately 11:40 a.m., a local resident provided a video showing three bear cubs on the same side of the road as the traps and the sow. This visual confirmation verified that the animals were indeed cubs and not older yearlings.

The first cub was safely captured shortly after the video was shared, and by 4 p.m. all three cubs had been secured. They were then transported to a wildlife management area for evaluation and temporary care.

The cubs — two females and one male — appear to be in good health and are considered large for their age, each weighing around 12 pounds. They are able to climb trees, are wary of humans and have been eating well. “While this is not an ideal situation, our goal is to give these cubs the best possible chance at survival,” said TWRA Bear Program Manager Dan Gibbs. “We have released them in a low-density bear area with minimal human presence to maximize their chances of adapting and thriving in the wild.”

TWRA is continuing to coordinate with Appalachian Bear Rescue; however, ABR is currently unable to accept cubs at this time.

The agency urges drivers to stay alert in areas with frequent wildlife crossings, especially in spring and summer when bear activity increases, and to follow BearWise practices to prevent bears from crossing roads in search of human food.