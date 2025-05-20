Sams honored with national McDonald’s leadership award Published 11:45 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

HAMPTON — Joni Sams, general manager of the McDonald’s restaurant in Hampton, has been named one of the nation’s top-performing managers by receiving the prestigious Outstanding General Manager Award, placing her among the top 10 percent of McDonald’s general managers in the United States.

Presented annually, the award recognizes leaders who demonstrate excellence in restaurant operations, including food quality, speed of service, cleanliness and customer satisfaction. Honorees must also show exceptional leadership by fostering a positive work culture and inspiring their teams.

“This group of managers have truly exemplified what it means to lead with integrity and passion,” said local McDonald’s Owner/Operator John Faris. “Their ability to inspire their team, drive performance and create a positive atmosphere for both employees and customers makes them incredibly deserving of this recognition.”

To be eligible for the award, managers must have at least one year of experience and be graduates of Hamburger University—McDonald’s global training and leadership development program based in Chicago.

Sams’ recognition highlights her commitment not only to operational excellence but also to building a supportive environment for her team and delivering a consistent, high-quality experience for customers.

McDonald’s of Appalachia praised Sams and other award recipients for setting the standard in leadership within the McDonald’s system.