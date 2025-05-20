Published 8:57 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Cornelius, NC

Mary Belle Arnett Davis was called to her heavenly home on May 17, 2025, surrounded by her family. Mary, 78, was the daughter of the late P.B. and Florence Deloach Arnett of Elizabethton, Tenn. She was preceded in death by a son, Tommy Paul Davis; 10 brothers; and one sister.

She was a 1964 graduate of Happy Valley High School. She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Huntersville, N.C.

Those left to cherish her memory and the love of her life are her husband of 60 years, Floyd Davis; four daughters, Tammy Pierson, Ruth Dahlon (Lee), Judy Strider (Cameron), and Margaret Davis (Carlos), all of Cornelius, N.C.; one brother, Ned Arnett (Margaret), Kingsport, Tenn.; two sisters, Linda McDaniels, Statesville, N.C., and Bertha Asher (Michael), Elizabethton, Tenn.; two brothers-in-law, Harold and Larry Davis of North Carolina; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A service will be held Friday, May 23, 2025, at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home, Huntersville, N.C., at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m.

Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.