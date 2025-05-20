Elizabethton’s Jeremy Hardin honored for feeding Tennesseans in need Published 10:44 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

NASHVILLE — Jeremy Hardin of Elizabethton was honored with the Dan and Cherie Hammond Sharing the Harvest Award during the Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s 60th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards, held May 16 at the Loveless Cafe in Nashville.

Hardin, owner of H&H Market, was recognized for his outstanding contributions to the Hunters for the Hungry program, through which he has helped provide thousands of meals to food-insecure Tennesseans. Since joining the program in 2020, Hardin has processed 237 donated deer, yielding more than 10,000 pounds of venison for families across the state.

In 2024 alone, he processed 125 deer and supported local hurricane recovery efforts by donating both time and resources. His commitment to community service and hunger relief has made a lasting impact in Carter County and beyond.

“Jeremy’s generosity and dedication continue to make a powerful impact in his community and across the state,” the Federation said in a release.

Hardin was among 19 individuals and organizations recognized for their work in preserving Tennessee’s natural resources. The evening celebrated accomplishments in land, water, and wildlife conservation, as well as education and community outreach.

Radio personality Bill Cody, serving in his eighth year as emcee, was surprised with the Conservation Communicator of the Year Award for his own advocacy efforts.

“Even after 60 years of recognizing conservation achievements across Tennessee, we continue to be inspired by the incredible work happening each year,” said Kendall McCarter, chief development officer of the Federation.

The annual awards are sponsored by Packaging Corporation of America, Davey Resource Group, McEwen Group, Equitable Property Company, Athens Insurance, Bass Pro Shops and First Horizon.

Hardin’s award serves as a reminder that conservation isn’t just about protecting wildlife—it’s also about feeding neighbors, building community and sharing the harvest.