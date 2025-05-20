Elizabethton teens earn international honors for rainforest conservation video Published 11:22 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two Elizabethton High School students are making international headlines for their bold vision on preserving rainforests and promoting global health.

Owen Yang and Sophia Swink earned an Honorable Mention in the World of 8 Billion International Student Video Contest, a competition that attracted more than 4,600 student entries from 67 countries, 45 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

Their 60-second video, The Rainforest Pharmacy, highlights the critical connection between rainforest ecosystems and life-saving pharmaceuticals. The students advocate for expanding sustainable agroforestry and encouraging consumers to buy only Rainforest Alliance–certified products.

“I already knew the effects and impacts of deforestation and how population affects it, but I didn’t know the extent of deforestation prior to doing this project,” Owen said. “Making the video was a fun passion project in an area that we are very interested in.”

Owen is active in basketball, science competitions and Key Club. He can also solve a Rubik’s Cube in eight seconds. He and Sophia play together in the school band—he on euphonium, she on flute. Sophia, inspired by international medical missions to Kenya, El Salvador and Nicaragua, aspires to become a doctor like her mother. She is also a past recipient of the Outstanding Freshman award in Future Farmers of America.

The contest, organized by Population Connection’s Population Education program, invited students to explore the relationship between population growth and three key global challenges: child wellbeing, rainforest ecosystems and sanitation.

“The thousands of students who took part in this year’s contest showed depth of thought, creativity and a sense of collective responsibility for our environment and the wellbeing of people in their communities and around the globe,” said John Seager, president of Population Connection.

Entries were judged by educators, filmmakers and sustainability experts. High school prizes included $1,200 for first place, $600 for second and $300 for honorable mention. Winners offered innovative one-minute solutions, including solar-powered composting toilets, agroforestry, and reimagined public transit.