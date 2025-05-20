Elizabethton Golf Course prepares for 30th annual William B. Greene Jr. East Tennessee Amateur Published 2:20 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

1 of 3

Elizabethton Golf Course is buzzing with preparation ahead of the 30th annual Carter County Bank William B. Greene Jr. East Tennessee Amateur, which returns July 4-6. The event, one of the region’s most anticipated summer tournaments, will be held on the par-72, 6,407-yard course — one week earlier than in previous years to avoid conflict with a state golf qualifier in Knoxville.

Nick Cohen is the 2024 defending champion of the popular tournament.

Despite a brush with disaster after Hurricane Helene left widespread damage, tournament organizers say the course is in top shape thanks to a significant recovery effort led by Golf Professional Euggie Jones and his team.

“My staff, our maintenance crew and my assistant golf professional Tyler Presley have went out of the way this year to overcome the hurdles created by the hurricane and everything else,” Jones said. “They went above and beyond, and we are looking forward to putting on this first-class event and having a great field again this year. Mike Matheson is our tournament director and has been with this event since day one. He does an outstanding job while volunteering many hours with the tournament.”

The storm had downed nearly 80 trees across the course, but cleanup and restoration efforts have left the greens and fairways in excellent condition for tournament play.

Tournament Director Mike Matheson emphasized the significance of community support in making the event successful each year.

“We will once again have flight play with seniors playing in the 50 to 64 and 65-over like we did last year,” Matheson said. “Players are the ones that make the tournament, and you are only as good as the help you have. We have great volunteers that help make the tournament happen.”

Jones believes that consistent player experience is what draws golfers back to the event year after year.

“From the time they step out of the car, we want them taken care of from the first tee shot to the time they get back in their car,” said Jones. “We want them to go out and feel like they are playing a PGA Tour event. The course is a good course and very challenging.”

To maintain the tournament’s standards, entry fees have increased to $145 and $195, a necessary adjustment to preserve player payouts and provide meals, among other expenses. Aside from personal purchases like Gatorade and merchandise from the pro shop, players won’t be expected to pay for anything else during the tournament.

Jones expressed his gratitude to the City of Elizabethton for its ongoing support since acquiring the golf course.

“They really have given us everything we needed to do our job and to bring golf back to where it needs to be,” Jones said. “City Manager Daniel Estes, the City Council and every department in the city has aided to help us in one form or fashion to do our job. I just want to thank them for everything they have done.”

The 30th annual event is shaping up to be another memorable chapter in a proud tradition of East Tennessee golf.