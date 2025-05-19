T.A. Dugger athletes excel at TMSAA State Track Championship in Clarksville Published 4:29 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

1 of 5

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Star Correspondent

Elizabethton was well represented at the 2025 TMSAA State Track and Field Championship held Saturday, May 17, at Austin Peay State University, as the T.A. Dugger Junior High track team posted impressive performances on the state’s biggest stage.

The boys 4×400-meter relay team turned in a standout performance, finishing ninth in the state with a new school record time of 3:51.46. The team, composed of Tyson Elliott, Holston Cole, Max Fields and Rylan Garland, delivered a strong effort in a highly competitive field.

On the girls’ side, the 4×400-meter relay team also showed solid form, placing 15th statewide while clocking a season-best 4:37.54. That team featured Samira Ebanks, Alice Hackett, Samantha Beplay and Harper Collake, who all helped lower the mark in their final race of the season.

Individually, Rylan Garland added to his impressive track résumé by finishing 11th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.47. Earlier this season, Garland set the school record in the event with a time of 53.89, which remains unmatched in the program’s history.

In addition to the athletes who competed, three team members served as alternates and traveled with the squad to Clarksville. Izzy Hurley represented the girls, while Eli Whitaker and Rider Witten served as alternates for the boys.

The team was led by coaches Michael Wilson, Autumn Thomas, Kiana Bowen and Leah Moore. Parent leader Samantha Maney also provided support throughout the trip as the team made the journey from Elizabethton to compete against the top junior high athletes in Tennessee.

The performances marked a successful conclusion to the season for T.A. Dugger, highlighting the strength and potential of the Cyclone track program.