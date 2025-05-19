Severe storms possible through Tuesday night, NWS warns Published 3:19 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

MORRISTOWN — The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for portions of southwest North Carolina, east Tennessee and southwest Virginia.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon, with some storms possibly becoming strong to severe — particularly across southeast Tennessee and southwest North Carolina. Forecasters say the primary threats today are damaging wind gusts and large hail.

More severe weather is expected late Tuesday afternoon and into the overnight hours ahead of an approaching cold front. The National Weather Service warns that damaging winds will be the primary threat, but large hail and isolated tornadoes will also be possible with the strongest storms.

Residents are advised to stay weather-aware and monitor forecasts and alerts through local media or NOAA Weather Radio.