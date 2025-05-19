Northeast Community Credit Union selects 2025 William L. Armstrong Scholarship recipients Published 12:19 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

Northeast Community Credit Union awards the William L. Armstrong Scholarship annually to qualifying credit union members who are graduating from high school and will be attending college this year.

The scholarship was originally established to honor William L. Armstrong, one of the founding members of Northeast Community Credit Union. To qualify for the scholarship, students must be enrolled at local high schools or homeschool approved by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools; have a minimum 3.0 grade point average; must have his or her own Northeast Community Credit Union account; and plan to enter college for the following summer or fall semester. As part of the selection process, students are required to submit a 500-word typed essay on how one person can make a difference in the world.

This year, the scholarships were awarded to Ean Powell of Cloudland High School; Blaine Tolley of Elizabethton High School; Seth Ranshaw of Hampton High School; Hannah Smith of Happy Valley High School; Shailynn Largent of Unaka High School; and Lilly Anglin of Homelife Academy.

Students are recommended by teachers and leaders in the community. They exemplify good citizenship in the classrooms and are active in volunteer work in the local area.

Northeast Community Credit Union has been serving the community since October 1952, when it was chartered as a credit union by the state of Tennessee. Northeast Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative. It is open to anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Carter, Johnson, Washington, Unicoi and Sullivan counties along with their immediate family members. For more information, visit BeMyCU.org.