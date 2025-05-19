Published 4:40 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

Mary D. Johnson, age 97, of Elizabethton, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 16, 2025, at Signature Health Center of Elizabethton. Mary was born in Trammel, Virginia, to the late Floyd W. Cole and Savada Miller Cole. In addition to her parents, Mary was also preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Johnson; several brothers and sisters; and Larry Hathaway.

Mary retired from Watson’s Department Store, where she was the manager of the shoe department. She was a member of Centerview Church of Christ and enjoyed water skiing, swimming, boating, spending time in Florida and on Watauga Lake. Mary also loved gardening, cooking and spending time with her beloved family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Peggy Hathaway of Elizabethton; her son, Gary Johnson of Elizabethton; her granddaughter, Shana Price of Elizabethton; a grandson, Jody Hathaway of Elizabethton; three great-grandchildren, Clayton Burton, Amanda Hathaway and Samantha Hathaway; and one great-great-granddaughter, Dahlia L. Burton.

A graveside service to celebrate Mary’s life was conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 18, 2025, in the Johnson Family Cemetery, 259 Big Springs Road, Elizabethton.

Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton is honored to serve the Johnson family.