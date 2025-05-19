Published 3:24 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Jackie Lynn Carr, 72, of Elizabethton, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, at Johnson City Medical Center. Jackie was born in Elizabethton, Tennessee, to the late Jack and Dora Carr. In addition to his parents, Jackie was also preceded in death by a niece, Natalee Jo Embree.

Jackie graduated from Sullivan East High School in 1970. Upon graduation, Jackie enlisted and served in Germany in the U.S. Army.

Jackie was an avid bicyclist and houndsman. He loved training and attending dog shows and later riding for miles on his bicycle. Jackie held several jobs over the years, but his most rewarding job was working as a personal assistant with his special needs niece for the past 19 years. He truly was a blessing and the best uncle ever.

Jackie was a member of East Unaka Christian Church in Johnson City, where he served as elder. Jackie loved his Lord, his family and his church family.

Jackie is survived by his sisters, Paula Embree (Ernie), Bluff City, and Judy Shiflett (David), Knoxville; brother, Jerry Carr (Sherri), Lexington, Ky.; nieces, Natasha Embree, Bluff City; Nikki Sawyers (Greg), Knoxville; Brandy Chidester (Jason), Dunwoody, Ga.; Jessica Carr Gaidzik, Lexington, Ky.; nephew, Justin Carr, Lexington, Ky.; great-nieces, Emma Claire Copeland and Norah Paige Sawyers, Knoxville, and Josie Miles and Jules Harper Chidester, Dunwoody, Ga.; great-nephews, Sam Sawyers, Knoxville, and Jax Chidester, Dunwoody, Ga.; aunt, Mary Ruth; and several cousins.

A celebration of life gathering will be held Sunday, June 8, 2025, at 11 a.m. at East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City, with Pastor Wayne Emery.

The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff at Dominion Senior Assisted Living in Johnson City. What a wonderful, caring group of individuals.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in honor of Jackie to East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City, TN.