Engage children in learning the Bible Published 8:40 am Monday, May 19, 2025

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: When I became a mother, I was fearful that I wouldn’t be able to guide my children spiritually because I was a babe myself in the faith. My mother recalled reading in “My Answer” a response to a question about how to engage children in learning the Bible. A friend then gave me a wonderful gift at my baby shower – a trivia game asking basic questions answered from the Bible. She wisely said, “You and your family can learn together.” Our family sets Sunday night aside to enjoy this “reality” game and find that we end the night looking into the Bible to expand on the answers we learn. Our 6-year-old announced that he had come up with some questions about God and asked if we could play a “search and find” game. His first question was, “How old is God?” I’m still uncertain how to answer, but am so thankful for the encouragement that children are never too young to learn about the things of God, nor are parents too old to do the same. – E.K.

Dear E.K.: What a treasure it is for families to place God at the center of the home. The Bible says, “Fix these words of mine in your hearts and minds … [talk] about them when you sit at home” (Deuteronomy 11:18–19, NIV).

This message has been spoken of since the beginning of time, for this was God’s purpose in training up children in the way they should go. Not only is God timeless and has always existed, but His Word will never fail. God has no beginning – and He has no end. He was never young, and He will never grow old. He does not change, nor does He grow weak and frail. “From everlasting to everlasting, You are God” (Psalm 90:2, NKJV).

This is why we can trust Him with our hearts, our homes, and our children. Whatever our age, we can learn of Him (see Matthew 11:29) and grow in our walk with the Lord.

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)