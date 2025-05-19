Elizabethton library adds charging, water stations; prepares for Summer Reading Kickoff Published 4:08 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

Star Correspondent

The Elizabethton-Carter Co. Public Library has recently unveiled three new additions aimed at enhancing visitor experiences and serving the needs of both people and pets.

Two new electronic device charging stations and a pet hydration station have been installed outside the library. The charging stations were made possible through a Technology Opportunities for the Public Sector (TOPS) Grant, which funded the nearly $6,000 project. One station is fully operational, while the second is expected to be up and running later this week.

“These additions provide much-needed support for our patrons,” said Library Director Bernadette Weese. “We often have people come to the library to access Wi-Fi and other resources, and now they’ll be able to keep their devices powered up while doing so.”

The pet water station was funded and installed in memory of Alta Barwick, a longtime member of the Friends of the Library and a dedicated community volunteer. Barwick, who also supported the local animal shelter, served several years on the Friends’ executive board.

The installation of the pet station was completed with assistance from the Elizabethton Water Resources Department, Engineering Department and Elizabethton Electric System. Team members Josh Williams, Derek Miller and Isaac Garland played key roles in completing the work.

In addition to the facility upgrades, the library is preparing for its summer reading program kickoff on Saturday, May 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“The event is for all ages as we kick off the children’s, teens and adult summer reading program,” Weese said. “We’ll have regular programming on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. for kids, and Tuesday and Thursday afternoons for teens. Marianne, our adult leader, will have sessions planned for adults as well.”

Weese emphasized that the goal of the summer reading program is to promote literacy during school breaks and help students avoid the “summer slump.” Participation is free, but a library card is required to check out books.