USPS to host job fair for local residents Published 10:38 am Friday, May 16, 2025

As part of its 10-year plan, Delivering for America, the United States Postal Service is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce. As a result, the Postal Service is hosting an in-person job fair on May 20 at the Elizabethton Post Office, located at 901 W. Elk Ave., Elizabethton, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. EDT.

Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.

Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass a criminal background investigation. Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays. See the job posting for full details on duties, responsibilities, requirements and benefits information. Job postings are updated frequently, so check back often for additional opportunities.

Whether it’s your first career or next career, the Postal Service is a great place to work that provides job security, career advancement opportunities and generous benefits.

Rural Carrier Associate (RCA)

At $20.38 per hour, an RCA will have a continuous, part-time job. This on-call position could be ideal if one is retired, self-employed, an at-home parent, an educator, night student or employed on an evening shift schedule. An RCA serves families and businesses in rural and suburban areas. This employee is responsible for the delivery and collection of mail, working part time when regular carriers have scheduled days off or vacation days. An RCA also sells stamps, supplies and money orders. An applicant must have a valid state driver’s license and demonstrate and maintain a safe driving record. A personal vehicle may be required. Becoming an RCA is the first step to becoming a full-time, regular rural carrier with full benefits.