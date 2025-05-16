Price & Ramey Insurance Group relocates to newly renovated office on Peoples Street in Johnson City Published 8:24 am Friday, May 16, 2025

KINGSPORT – Price & Ramey Insurance Group is pleased to formally announce that our Johnson City and Elizabethton branches will consolidate and relocate to a new address effective May 15, 2025. The new home to these offices will now be available at 3024 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604.

Elizabethton and Johnson City have been home to Price & Ramey customers for years, and we will continue to serve our customers for years ahead, but we feel that consolidating these offices to a more central location will be beneficial to all. Our existing staff will relocate to this new location, while still assisting clients, whether that is in person at the new location, or via phone and email.

We completed renovations earlier this month and are excited to welcome you into our new space. Please feel free to share questions or concerns with our Chief Operations Officer, Kellie Weaver, either by phone (423) 765-9841 or email kweaver@priceramey.com. Providing excellent service will continue as our primary goal, and we look forward to serving the Tri-Cities community at our new location.