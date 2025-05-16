O’Quinn resigns city school board seat Published 12:00 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Buzz Trexler

Star Correspondent

The Elizabethton Board of Education, during Thursday night’s regular meeting, accepted a letter of resignation from Board Member Danny O’Quinn, starting the process for a new member to serve his unexpired term.

In an April 25 letter to Chairman Eddie Pless and Director of Schools Richard VanHuss, O’Quinn writes, “It is with much regret that I submit my letter of resignation for the ECS school board. Due to several time conflicts, I feel it is in the board’s and my best interest to vacate my position at this time. It has been an honor serving on this board for the past six years.”

“There are just a lot of things going on, making it really difficult for him to give his full effort here,” Pless said of O’Quinn’s resignation.

VanHuss said he had spoken with O’Quinn and expressed appreciation for his service on the board.

“He loves our system so, and he will be missed,” Pless said. “But he’s doing a great job where he is.”

O’Quinn, who serves as vice president at Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Elizabethton, was first elected to the school board in 2018 and was reelected in 2022. Prior to joining TCAT, O’Quinn served 11 years in the city school system.

Under the city charter, a vacancy must be filled within 30 days by a majority vote of the remaining board members. The appointed member serves until the next regular election, at which time a successor is elected to fill the unexpired term.

Those interested in filling the unexpired term must be a city resident and may submit a letter of interest (in person, by mail or by email) with their name, address and a brief explanation of why they are interested in serving on the board. If sent by postal mail, letters should be addressed to Cindy Walker, Elizabethton City Schools, 804 S. Watauga Ave., Elizabethton, TN 37643. Walker’s email address is cindy.walker@eschools.net, and she can be reached by phone during regular business hours (7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday) at 423-547-8000, Extension 8225.

Deadline for submissions is noon Friday, May 23. A called board meeting to fill the seat is scheduled for noon Friday, May 30.

O’Quinn was not present during Thursday night’s meeting.