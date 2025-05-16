On par for college: Laikyn Stevens signs with Davis & Elkins College Published 9:14 am Friday, May 16, 2025

By Ron Marvel

Star Correspondent

Unaka Lady Rangers High School senior Laikyn Stevens has signed to continue her academic and athletic career this week at Davis & Elkins College in Elkins, West Virginia. A ceremony at Unaka High School this week allowed family and friends, coaches and teammates to celebrate Stevens’ hard work that made this day possible.

A member of the Unaka Lady Rangers golf team, Laikyn has excelled both athletically and academically. Laikyn started playing golf during the quarantine period of COVID in her freshman year. She has been scoring in the low to mid-80s and has achieved that improvement through her diligence and hard work. Laikyn has participated in many sports and just decided to try golf, and the rest, they say, is history. She was blessed to have a couple of coaches who encouraged her and told her that golf could be her sport. “I was told I can do well in the future. I took the chance, worked hard and strived to improve,” Laikyn shared.

Davis & Elkins, a liberal arts Division II school, boasts 800 students and is known to be both athletically and academically challenging. Located about five hours straight north of Carter County, it is a Presbyterian school known as the Senators. Laikyn shared that the opportunity to play without redshirting helped shape her choice: “They want me to play for them, be on their team and excel on the course and in the classroom.” Laikyn sports a GPA of 3.5.

Girls golf coach Chandlor Thomas believes Laikyn will immediately contribute to the Senators. “I have known Laikyn her whole life; she works hard in practice. She is super positive and a great teammate. She has worked hard to improve her game, always taking lessons outside school.” Coach Thomas added that once Laikyn gets more confidence, the sky could be the limit. Her dedication to improving has resulted in her fair share of accolades, including being named All-County this year.

Laikyn attends Duncan Chapel and Lynn Valley Baptist and loves spending time with her eight dogs. She loves hanging out with her friends. She also has very fond memories of being a Ranger. “The teachers are excellent, and I have always loved attending school here. Not once have I had a teacher that I don’t like. They have always helped me when I needed it.” She is the daughter of Doug Stevens, and Carrie and David Cagle.