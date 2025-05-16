Johnson City man charged with two counts of aggravated assault Published 9:24 am Friday, May 16, 2025

JOHNSON CITY — A Johnson City man has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault following an investigation into a downtown incident earlier this month.

According to the Johnson City Police Department, officers arrested Marques Nave, 21, of Johnson City, on May 14. The arrest stems from an investigation launched May 9, when a victim reported to police headquarters that he had been assaulted in a downtown breezeway.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on May 4. Investigators determined that two victims sustained serious bodily injury during the assault.

Police said Nave admitted to his role in the incident during questioning. He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests may follow.