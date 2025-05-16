Gospel concert to benefit East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy Published 8:05 am Friday, May 16, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A fundraising gospel concert benefiting East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy will be held Saturday, May 17, at First Christian Church, 513 Hattie Ave.

The event, themed “Remembering Our Past and Building for the Future,” will feature locally talented artists Loren Harris, a vocal soloist, and No Name But His, a gospel bluegrass group.

The concert begins at 6 p.m., with pre-service music starting at 5:40 p.m.

The event is hosted by First Christian Church and sponsored by 107.9 The Bridge and the Carter County Christian Men’s Fellowship.