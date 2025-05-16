Decoration Day service set for Patton-Simmons Cemetery on May 24 Published 10:41 am Friday, May 16, 2025

The annual Decoration Day service at Patton-Simmons Cemetery will be held Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 11 a.m.

Friends, family members and members of the community are invited to attend the service, which honors and remembers loved ones buried at the historic cemetery.

Patton-Simmons Cemetery is located on Toll Branch Road. Those attending are encouraged to arrive early and bring flowers or decorations to place on graves.

For more information, call 423-367-2930.