Published 11:07 am Friday, May 16, 2025

We are confident, I say, and would prefer to be away from the body and at home with the Lord.

Craig Pritchard Larimer, age 60, of Erwin, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. Craig was born in Bristol, Tennessee, on May 30, 1964, to Chestine Gentry Larimer of Erwin and the late Lawrence Larimer. In addition to his father, Craig was also preceded in death by a son, Matthew Aaron Larimer; his mother-in-law, Carolyn Hooks; and his father-in-law, David Hooks; a granddaughter, Victoria Larimer; and several special aunts and uncles.

Craig had previously worked as a correctional officer at Northeast Correctional Complex in Mountain City for 19 ½ years. He was a United States Army veteran, having served his country in the Persian Gulf War. While on active duty, Craig was a member of the 101st Airborne Division and 187th Infantry Rakkasans in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. After leaving active duty, Craig was a member of the Tennessee National Guard G Troop 2/278th Armored Cavalry Regiment of Greeneville, Tennessee. Craig was also a member of Fairview Baptist Church.

Craig was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed going to the shooting range, attending HHS football games, and spending time with his family and supporting his children in sports, clubs, and other school activities.

Those left to cherish and remember Craig include his mother, Chestine Gentry Larimer of Erwin; his wife of 32 years, Lisa Hooks Larimer of Elizabethton; two sons, Adam Christopher Larimer (fiancée Ella Noe) and Jason Alexander Larimer, both of Elizabethton; a sister-in-law, Cheryl Hooks and her son, Tyler Hooks of Elizabethton; a brother-in-law, Mike Hooks (Lora) and their son, John David Hooks of Elizabethton; two great-nieces and the lights of Craig’s world, Arabella and Azariah Hooks of Elizabethton; a special cousin, Mary Elizabeth Duncan Jones (Terry) of Erwin; and several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

A celebration of Craig’s life will be conducted at 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at Fairview Baptist Church with Pastor Gary Roe and Pastor Peter Layton officiating. Music will be accorded by pianist, Joli LaRoche. The family will receive friends between the hours of 3 and 5 p.m. at the church prior to the service on Sunday or at his wife’s childhood home, 502 South Watauga Avenue, Elizabethton, at any time.

The graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 19, 2025, at the Mountain Home National Cemetery (Historic Section). Music at the gravesite will be accorded by Jon Shell, bagpiper. Military honors will be accorded by Boone Dam VFW Post #4933. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Bert Tagert, his HMS/HHS Marching Band family, and members of the National Guard Unit: Brad Bowlin, Everett Ottinger, Dan Reed, Mike Wallis, Brian Miller, Preston Burke, Chris Falin, Daniel Jackson, Chuck Bower and Sam Randall. Active pallbearers will be Zach Beam, Tyler Cox, Kory McKinney, Conner Hicks, Nick Whittemore, Logan Jones, Dakota Jones and Seth Ranshaw.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Hampton High School Marching Band in memory of Craig.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation and thanks to Sam Randall (who was like a brother) for his help to the family; to Vickie and Rob Prater and Danny Lamie for their love and support of Craig’s mother during his illness; and to the very compassionate nurses and patient care staff in the ICU and C1 Ward at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, and to his hospice provider, Dr. Mehdi Pourmorteza.

Words of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton is honored to serve the Larimer family. Office phone: (423) 542-2232.