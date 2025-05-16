Church Briefs Published 12:23 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

First Christian

First Christian Church Elizabethton will have worship at 9:45 a.m. Sunday. On Wednesday nights, there is Bible study for adults and classes for all ages at 6 p.m.

Vacation Bible School at First Christian is June 8–11 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Classes will be provided for children 3 years old through eighth grade. All children in these age groups are invited.

First Christian has a food pantry. Persons needing a food box are asked to call the church office at 542-5651 to make an appointment.

First Christian Church is located at 513 Hattie Avenue. Michael Klaus is the minister.

Roan Street Free Will

Preacher Johnathan Sams will preach Sunday at the 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. services at Roan Street Free Will Baptist Church.

Wayne Carr will preach at the Wednesday service at 7 p.m.

Everyone is invited to attend and worship with the congregation.

First Free Will

Trevor Thomas will be featured at the Sunday evening service, May 18, at First Free Will Baptist Church Elizabethton. The service will begin at 6 p.m.

Thomas creates characters that people can laugh at, cry with and learn from.

Thomas has a schedule of approximately 180 engagements each year. His program varies from funny to serious; however, all his material is full of worship and praise and is evangelistic and edifying for the church.

The audience will experience a time of laughter, inspiration and life change.

Pastor Nathan Jennings invites everyone to attend.

Morgan Branch Free Will

Morgan Branch Free Will Baptist Church will have a Vacation Bible School kickoff Monday, May 26, at 5 p.m.

The three-hour community event will feature a foam pit, slip and slide, inflatables, hot dogs, snow cones and more.

The event will be held at Erik Anderson Park in Roan Mountain.

Union Hill Free Will

Union Hill Free Will Baptist Church will have Vacation Bible School May 17–21. Classes will be held each day from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and will be for children, including infants through high school.

For transportation, call 423-273-4098.

Union Hill is located at 125 Lane Hill Road.

The Rev. Tyler Street is pastor.

Grace Baptist

Vacation Bible School will be held at Grace Baptist Church June 8–11 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. each day.

The theme of the VBS is “Wonder Junction… Marvel at Jesus, Live for His Glory.”

Celebration Night will be June 12 at 6 p.m.

There will be classes for children ages 3 through eighth grade.

Food will be served nightly for children and VBS volunteers.