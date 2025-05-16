Chancery, Circuit Courts and Realty Transfers
Published 10:47 am Friday, May 16, 2025
Chancery Court
Michael Brian Benson, Sheila Ann Benson vs. Doe River Construction Inc., Victoria Vovsha-D’Avanzo, Matthew D’Avanzo and Justin L. Lewis (contract debt)
Nathaniel Elijah Oaks vs. Emily Grace Smith (divorce)
Amy Elizabeth Hayden vs. Stanton Ignatius Hayden III (order of protection)
Ethan Scott Church (name change)
Lori Parker vs. Ashley Paige Depew (real estate matter)
Circuit Court
Jordan Lewis vs. Terry Jones (appeal)
Alan C. Lewis vs. Kaleb I. Collins and Jennifer Taylor (personal injury)
Karter Milhorn vs. Dustin Milhorn (divorce, no minor)
State of Tenn. vs. Heirs of Roy Dayton Lesueur, heirs of Brenda Lesueur Wishon Campbell, heirs of Linda Kaye Ayers (condemnation)
Realty Transfers
The following real estate transactions were recorded during the past week at the Carter County Register of Deeds office:
Terry L. Montgomery to Recovery Soldiers Ministries, Dist. 7, $42,200
Marisa Potter et al. to Marisa Potter, Dist. 11, quitclaim
Stephen Davis to Bryce Jaynes et al., no district listed, quitclaim
Stephen Davis to Bryce Janes et al., no district listed, quitclaim
Milton L. Hemmingsen et ux to Carolyn M. Lowrey, Dist. 6, $700,000
Charles Bridges to Ruth Walter, Dist. 10, $45,000
Rachel Ann Townsend, personal rep. of Mary Alice Mosley estate, et al. to Stephen C. Foltz, Dist. 17, $60,000
Jonathan Forester to Tuyen Nhat Bui, Dist. 6, $83,000
William Presnell to Matthew T. Blevins et al., Dist. 14, $185,000
Johnny Lee Stoneciper to Jeffrey D. Hamilton, Dist. 14, $125,000
Jason Russell et al. to Kerry Meehan et al., Dist. 3, $243,000
Lori Parker et al. to Lori Parker, Dist. 9, quitclaim
Pauline Brown et al. to Billy Ernest Brown, Dist. 3, quitclaim
Roscoe Howard Sams et ux to Mark Bonadio et al., Dist. 6, $50,000
Barbara Carver to Terry Sams et al., Dist. 10, quitclaim
Lisa M. Light to George H. Light Jr., Dist. 8, quitclaim
George H. Light to Range Trucking Inc., Dist. 8, $76,000
Lori Ann Tester to Keith Younce, Dist. 8, $110,000
Terrance J. Zona Jr. to Wendy Zona, Dist. 15, deed of entireties
Donovan Garland et al. to Angelia Rose Garland, Dist. 18, quitclaim
Randolph P. Daly to Mark D. Simerly et ux, Dist. 17, $1,000
Esta Louise Chambers to James O. Crawford et al., Dist. 6, quitclaim
Jonathan Houser to Abortion Alternatives and Women’s Center, Dist. 8, $400,000
Mary Ann Artrip to Mary Ann Artrip et al., Dist. 15, quitclaim
William L. Patton et al. to Rhonda Griffith et vir, Dist. 17, deed of correction
Rose A. Sherrill to Ethan Blake Lambert et al., Dist. 4, quitclaim
William H. Dugger to Betty S. Dugger, Dist. 11, quitclaim
Mary Lou Dugger to Curtis Dean Burghart et ux, Dist. 15, $54,783.75
78 Real Estate Elizabethton LLC to Bruce W. Levering and Catherine B. Levering, trustees, Dist. 15, $1,470,800
Dahl D. Peters to Dahl D. Peters et al., Dist. 10, quitclaim
Three Arrows Development LLC to Theresa A. Carpenter, Dist. 9, deed of correction
Brenda Blair to Weston B. Colbaugh et ux, Dist. 15, $203,000
Richard L. Norris et al. to Patsy Shipley et al., Dist. 9, $203,000
Julia Lynn Simerly to State of Tennessee, no district listed, no amount
Gary L. Whidden to State of Tennessee, no district listed, no amount
Gary Voltz to Gary Voltz et ux, Dist. 6, quitclaim
John Thornton et al. to John Thornton, no district listed, quitclaim
Jacquelyn C. Miller et al. to Tyler C. Powell et al., Dist. 14, $235,000
Margaret E. Hopson to Terry L. Montgomery, Dist. 8, $48,000
Jeffrey Stout to Wayne Sams et ux, no district listed, $60,000