Chancery, Circuit Courts and Realty Transfers Published 10:47 am Friday, May 16, 2025

Chancery Court

Michael Brian Benson, Sheila Ann Benson vs. Doe River Construction Inc., Victoria Vovsha-D’Avanzo, Matthew D’Avanzo and Justin L. Lewis (contract debt)

Nathaniel Elijah Oaks vs. Emily Grace Smith (divorce)

Amy Elizabeth Hayden vs. Stanton Ignatius Hayden III (order of protection)

Ethan Scott Church (name change)

Lori Parker vs. Ashley Paige Depew (real estate matter)

Circuit Court

Jordan Lewis vs. Terry Jones (appeal)

Alan C. Lewis vs. Kaleb I. Collins and Jennifer Taylor (personal injury)

Karter Milhorn vs. Dustin Milhorn (divorce, no minor)

State of Tenn. vs. Heirs of Roy Dayton Lesueur, heirs of Brenda Lesueur Wishon Campbell, heirs of Linda Kaye Ayers (condemnation)

Realty Transfers

The following real estate transactions were recorded during the past week at the Carter County Register of Deeds office:

Terry L. Montgomery to Recovery Soldiers Ministries, Dist. 7, $42,200

Marisa Potter et al. to Marisa Potter, Dist. 11, quitclaim

Stephen Davis to Bryce Jaynes et al., no district listed, quitclaim

Stephen Davis to Bryce Janes et al., no district listed, quitclaim

Milton L. Hemmingsen et ux to Carolyn M. Lowrey, Dist. 6, $700,000

Charles Bridges to Ruth Walter, Dist. 10, $45,000

Rachel Ann Townsend, personal rep. of Mary Alice Mosley estate, et al. to Stephen C. Foltz, Dist. 17, $60,000

Jonathan Forester to Tuyen Nhat Bui, Dist. 6, $83,000

William Presnell to Matthew T. Blevins et al., Dist. 14, $185,000

Johnny Lee Stoneciper to Jeffrey D. Hamilton, Dist. 14, $125,000

Jason Russell et al. to Kerry Meehan et al., Dist. 3, $243,000

Lori Parker et al. to Lori Parker, Dist. 9, quitclaim

Pauline Brown et al. to Billy Ernest Brown, Dist. 3, quitclaim

Roscoe Howard Sams et ux to Mark Bonadio et al., Dist. 6, $50,000

Barbara Carver to Terry Sams et al., Dist. 10, quitclaim

Lisa M. Light to George H. Light Jr., Dist. 8, quitclaim

George H. Light to Range Trucking Inc., Dist. 8, $76,000

Lori Ann Tester to Keith Younce, Dist. 8, $110,000

Terrance J. Zona Jr. to Wendy Zona, Dist. 15, deed of entireties

Donovan Garland et al. to Angelia Rose Garland, Dist. 18, quitclaim

Randolph P. Daly to Mark D. Simerly et ux, Dist. 17, $1,000

Esta Louise Chambers to James O. Crawford et al., Dist. 6, quitclaim

Jonathan Houser to Abortion Alternatives and Women’s Center, Dist. 8, $400,000

Mary Ann Artrip to Mary Ann Artrip et al., Dist. 15, quitclaim

William L. Patton et al. to Rhonda Griffith et vir, Dist. 17, deed of correction

Rose A. Sherrill to Ethan Blake Lambert et al., Dist. 4, quitclaim

William H. Dugger to Betty S. Dugger, Dist. 11, quitclaim

Mary Lou Dugger to Curtis Dean Burghart et ux, Dist. 15, $54,783.75

78 Real Estate Elizabethton LLC to Bruce W. Levering and Catherine B. Levering, trustees, Dist. 15, $1,470,800

Dahl D. Peters to Dahl D. Peters et al., Dist. 10, quitclaim

Three Arrows Development LLC to Theresa A. Carpenter, Dist. 9, deed of correction

Brenda Blair to Weston B. Colbaugh et ux, Dist. 15, $203,000

Richard L. Norris et al. to Patsy Shipley et al., Dist. 9, $203,000

Julia Lynn Simerly to State of Tennessee, no district listed, no amount

Gary L. Whidden to State of Tennessee, no district listed, no amount

Gary Voltz to Gary Voltz et ux, Dist. 6, quitclaim

John Thornton et al. to John Thornton, no district listed, quitclaim

Jacquelyn C. Miller et al. to Tyler C. Powell et al., Dist. 14, $235,000

Margaret E. Hopson to Terry L. Montgomery, Dist. 8, $48,000

Jeffrey Stout to Wayne Sams et ux, no district listed, $60,000