Chancery, Circuit Courts and Realty Transfers

Chancery Court

Michael Brian Benson, Sheila Ann Benson vs. Doe River Construction Inc., Victoria Vovsha-D’Avanzo, Matthew D’Avanzo and Justin L. Lewis (contract debt)
 Nathaniel Elijah Oaks vs. Emily Grace Smith (divorce)
 Amy Elizabeth Hayden vs. Stanton Ignatius Hayden III (order of protection)
 Ethan Scott Church (name change)
 Lori Parker vs. Ashley Paige Depew (real estate matter)

Circuit Court

Jordan Lewis vs. Terry Jones (appeal)
 Alan C. Lewis vs. Kaleb I. Collins and Jennifer Taylor (personal injury)
 Karter Milhorn vs. Dustin Milhorn (divorce, no minor)
 State of Tenn. vs. Heirs of Roy Dayton Lesueur, heirs of Brenda Lesueur Wishon Campbell, heirs of Linda Kaye Ayers (condemnation)

 

Realty Transfers

The following real estate transactions were recorded during the past week at the Carter County Register of Deeds office:

Terry L. Montgomery to Recovery Soldiers Ministries, Dist. 7, $42,200
 Marisa Potter et al. to Marisa Potter, Dist. 11, quitclaim
 Stephen Davis to Bryce Jaynes et al., no district listed, quitclaim
 Stephen Davis to Bryce Janes et al., no district listed, quitclaim
 Milton L. Hemmingsen et ux to Carolyn M. Lowrey, Dist. 6, $700,000
 Charles Bridges to Ruth Walter, Dist. 10, $45,000
 Rachel Ann Townsend, personal rep. of Mary Alice Mosley estate, et al. to Stephen C. Foltz, Dist. 17, $60,000
 Jonathan Forester to Tuyen Nhat Bui, Dist. 6, $83,000
 William Presnell to Matthew T. Blevins et al., Dist. 14, $185,000
 Johnny Lee Stoneciper to Jeffrey D. Hamilton, Dist. 14, $125,000
 Jason Russell et al. to Kerry Meehan et al., Dist. 3, $243,000
 Lori Parker et al. to Lori Parker, Dist. 9, quitclaim
 Pauline Brown et al. to Billy Ernest Brown, Dist. 3, quitclaim
 Roscoe Howard Sams et ux to Mark Bonadio et al., Dist. 6, $50,000
 Barbara Carver to Terry Sams et al., Dist. 10, quitclaim
 Lisa M. Light to George H. Light Jr., Dist. 8, quitclaim
 George H. Light to Range Trucking Inc., Dist. 8, $76,000
 Lori Ann Tester to Keith Younce, Dist. 8, $110,000
 Terrance J. Zona Jr. to Wendy Zona, Dist. 15, deed of entireties
 Donovan Garland et al. to Angelia Rose Garland, Dist. 18, quitclaim
 Randolph P. Daly to Mark D. Simerly et ux, Dist. 17, $1,000
 Esta Louise Chambers to James O. Crawford et al., Dist. 6, quitclaim
 Jonathan Houser to Abortion Alternatives and Women’s Center, Dist. 8, $400,000
 Mary Ann Artrip to Mary Ann Artrip et al., Dist. 15, quitclaim
 William L. Patton et al. to Rhonda Griffith et vir, Dist. 17, deed of correction
 Rose A. Sherrill to Ethan Blake Lambert et al., Dist. 4, quitclaim
 William H. Dugger to Betty S. Dugger, Dist. 11, quitclaim
 Mary Lou Dugger to Curtis Dean Burghart et ux, Dist. 15, $54,783.75
 78 Real Estate Elizabethton LLC to Bruce W. Levering and Catherine B. Levering, trustees, Dist. 15, $1,470,800
 Dahl D. Peters to Dahl D. Peters et al., Dist. 10, quitclaim
 Three Arrows Development LLC to Theresa A. Carpenter, Dist. 9, deed of correction
 Brenda Blair to Weston B. Colbaugh et ux, Dist. 15, $203,000
 Richard L. Norris et al. to Patsy Shipley et al., Dist. 9, $203,000
 Julia Lynn Simerly to State of Tennessee, no district listed, no amount
 Gary L. Whidden to State of Tennessee, no district listed, no amount
 Gary Voltz to Gary Voltz et ux, Dist. 6, quitclaim
 John Thornton et al. to John Thornton, no district listed, quitclaim
 Jacquelyn C. Miller et al. to Tyler C. Powell et al., Dist. 14, $235,000
 Margaret E. Hopson to Terry L. Montgomery, Dist. 8, $48,000
 Jeffrey Stout to Wayne Sams et ux, no district listed, $60,000

 

 

