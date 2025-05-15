The Holy Spirit is a Person Published 8:51 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: A popular prayer app is getting a lot of attention, and the name of the Holy Spirit is used in some of the ads. I did some research but couldn’t find out much that made sense. Is the Holy Spirit an empowerment? – P.A.

Dear P.A.: The Holy Spirit is a Person – the very Spirit of God – that has been sent to believers as a Helper. The Bible says, “The Helper, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in My name, He will teach you all things, and bring to your remembrance all things that I said” (John 14:26, NKJV). The Spirit speaks to us, commands us, intercedes for us, hears us, and guides us. The Holy Spirit is God Himself, as He comes to live within us. But why has He come? First, the Holy Spirit comes to convict us of our sin. He reveals to us that we are sinners. We cannot come to Christ unless the Holy Spirit draws us to Him.

The Holy Spirit also convinces us of the truth about Christ as the Savior. In addition, the Holy Spirit gives us new life. When we give our lives to Jesus and trust Him as our Savior and Lord, the Spirit saves our souls and brings the life of God into us, giving us joy and peace, imparting to us God’s truth.

The Bible also teaches that the Holy Spirit produces fruit in our lives. Our thoughts, words, actions, motives – all that we are and do – begin to reflect the Holy Spirit reigning in our hearts. This means we give God control over every aspect of our lives. We should pray and ask the Lord to give us hearts for the things of the Spirit, for this pleases Him.

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)